SXSW 2018 music wristbands officially on sale

AUSTIN - There's no more waiting.
Music lovers in the Austin area hoping to catch a few shows at SXSW can now purchase wristbands. And this year, the $169 wristband will not only grant access to music festival events but the Gaming Expo as well.
Last Wednesday, SXSW organizers said more than 570 artists would perform at the festival this year: a variety of international and local musicians.
The SXSW Music Festival runs from March 12-18.
Go here to buy wristbands.
