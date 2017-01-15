Sword-wielding suspect arrested in East Austin

Austin police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in East Austin Friday night.

APD said the stabbing happened just after 9 p.m. near I-35 and East 14th Street.

The victim told police that he was expecting a friend when he heard a knock at his apartment door. When he opened the door, he saw a man wearing a ski mask and holding a long black sword.

The victim said that the suspect hit him a couple of times across the shoulder with the sword. He then grabbed a dagger from his belt and stabbed the victim in the back.

During the struggle, the suspect's ski mask came up and the victim was able to identify him as one of his acquaintances, 32-year-old Shusaku Shiroyama.

The victim's friend arrived in the middle of the fight and Shiroyama chased him away with the sword. The friend was able to escape and call police.

Police later located Shiroyama and transported him to the Travis County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

