SWAT standoff ends after man refuses warrant service

AUSTIN - The man accused of refusing to exit a residence after police tried to serve him a warrant is in custody after a four-hour SWAT standoff Tuesday.

Police said they were conducting a warrant service in the 1100 block of South Lamar Boulevard at 2:19 p.m. when the suspect refused to cooperate with police and exit his location.

A SWAT team was called in to assist police.

Residences near the location were evacuated as officials attempted to retrieve the man. Traffic was shut down at Treadwell and South Lamar Boulevard as police investigated.

At 6:15 p.m., the man was taken into custody without incident.

APD loading subject of SWAT standoff in ambulance. pic.twitter.com/ZzJHmZvsyk — Tina Shively (@TinaS_KVUE) November 8, 2017

Police said a woman was also found inside the home and detained, though she was not under arrest as of Tuesday night. The SWAT call ended around 6:45 p.m.

© 2017 KVUE-TV