Suspicious package found outside NW Austin 24 Hour Fitness

Shawna Reding, KVUE 1:02 PM. CST January 01, 2018

AUSTIN - A suspicious package was reportedly found outside of a 24 Hour Fitness Monday morning in northwest Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, the package was found at the gym located at 13804 North U.S. 183 at the service road near Anderson Mill. The report came in shortly after 9 a.m. on New Year's Day.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

