KVUE
Close

Suspects, ages 19 and 20, identified in string of Pflugerville credit card theft

Hana Adeni, KVUE 4:54 PM. CST February 09, 2018

PFLUGERVILLE - Two men have been arrested for alleged credit card fraud in Pflugerville, police said. 

The suspects, later identified as Brandon Miller, 20, and Chase Gillespie, 19, are allegedly responsible for purchasing items with a stolen credit or debit card in the Pflugerville area. They purchased items from between Jan. 13 to 25.

Miller and Gillespie have been charged with credit/debit card abuse, which is a state jail felony. According to online records, they are not currently in the Williamson County Jail. 

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories