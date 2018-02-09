Suspects, ages 19 and 20, identified in string of Pflugerville credit card theft

PFLUGERVILLE - Two men have been arrested for alleged credit card fraud in Pflugerville, police said.

The suspects, later identified as Brandon Miller, 20, and Chase Gillespie, 19, are allegedly responsible for purchasing items with a stolen credit or debit card in the Pflugerville area. They purchased items from between Jan. 13 to 25.

Case Closed- Thank you to everyone who contacted Pflugerville Police. Brandon Miller age 20 and Chase Gillespie age 19 have been arrested and charged with credit/debit card abuse, a state jail felony. pic.twitter.com/8NmMmmkDtD — Pflugerville Police (@Pf_Police) February 9, 2018

Miller and Gillespie have been charged with credit/debit card abuse, which is a state jail felony. According to online records, they are not currently in the Williamson County Jail.

