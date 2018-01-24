Suspects accused of home robbery, pushing down autistic girl

A man has been accused of robbery after he and two other suspects allegedly robbed a home and pushed an autistic girl to the ground during an arrangement made to deliver a phone purchased on the "Offer Up" app.

On Nov. 22, the Austin Police Department received call from the victim who stated that a burglary had occurred at her residence around 3:39 p.m., police said.

According to court documents, the victim stated that she had arranged to purchase a cell phone from the suspect, identified as Michael Leras, 25, on "Offer Up" and had arranged for him to to deliver the phone to her residence.

Leras allegedly arrived at the victim's residence along with two other male suspects.

The victim stated that while her and Leras were talking about the phone, the other two unidentified male suspects pushed past them and entered the residence without her permission. Leras then allegedly stood in front of the victim, who uses a cane to walk around, to prevent her from entering her residence.

The other two male suspects then allegedly began to steal items and one suspect reportedly shoved the victim's autistic daughter to the floor, according to an arrest affidavit for Leras.

Reports indicate that an iPad Air, iPad Mini, phone, Dell laptop and $150 in cash were among the items stolen.

On Nov. 29, officers conducted an interview with Leras at the Williamson County jail where he denied being a part of the robbery and denied threatening the victim, but did say that he was in contact with the victim to deliver the phone but did not have a vehicle.

According to court documents, Leras said that he got a ride from a man that he knew as "Jay" and Jay's friend and admitted that he knew those two suspects were stealing from the victim and that he failed to report the incident to police.

Leras has been charged with burglary of a habitation and his bond is set at $20,000. According to online records, Leras was not in police custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

