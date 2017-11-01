KVUE
Close

Suspect indicted in Texas Tech police officer fatal shooting

KVUE 4:13 PM. CDT November 01, 2017

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - Authorities said a 19-year-old college student has been indicted in last month's fatal shooting of a Texas Tech University police officer.

A Lubbock County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Hollis Daniels III of Seguin on a charge of capital murder of a peace officer. The case involves the Oct. 9 slaying of Officer Floyd East Jr.

Investigators say East was fatally shot at campus police headquarters while booking Daniels on a drug possession charge after a search of the student's  dormitory room.

Conviction on a capital murder charge carries a penalty of execution or life in prison without opportunity for parole.

Prosecutors didn't immediately say whether they will seek the death penalty for Daniels, who remains jailed in Lubbock.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories