Suspect in Sutherland Springs church shooting from New Braunfels

AUSTIN - The man accused of opening fire inside of a Sutherland Springs church Sunday, killing as many as 26 people, is from New Braunfels, Texas, according to ABC news.

State and federal law enforcement identified the suspect as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, ABC News reported.

In a press conference, Gov. Greg Abbott and local law enforcement refrained from naming Kelley as the suspect and instead said he was a white man in his 20s.

Some of the victims killed inside of the First Baptist church during the 11 a.m. service were children, including the pastor's 14-year-old daughter.

Officials said an armed resident started firing at the suspect, forcing him to drop his weapon. Officials said it's not known yet if he died from a self-inflicted wound or by the hands of the armed resident.

ABC News reports that Kelley's LinkedIn profile suggests he may have had a military background.

Neighbors told KVUE's Christy Millweard they believe Kelley had a wife and 2-year-old son.

More details on possible motives have yet to be revealed.

