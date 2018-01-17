Suspect in May 2017 transgender sexual assault case arrested, police say

File photo

AUSTIN - A man accused in the sexual assault of a transgender woman from May 2017 was arrested Wednesday, police said.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Eric Nelson, allegedly used a hammer to beat up the victim and sexually assaulted her at her home in South Austin on May 28, 2017. According to the police, Nelson was at the victim's house for a "hookup," and was known to the victim by only his first name.

The victim told police that she asked Nelson to stop and he refused, she grabbed a hammer to defend herself, and hid in her closet. Nelson then allegedly managed to break into the closet and the victim lost consciousness, police said. APD believes the victim was sexually assaulted and hit with the hammer. According to police, the victim was able to grab a knife while she escaped the house and slashed Nelson's tires while she hid in her backyard, calling the police immediately after Nelson left.

Police said a sexual assault exam was conducted following the report, and two weeks ago they found the DNA match for Nelson, who was then arrested on Wednesday.

"Sexual assault overall is an underreported crime, and for transgender people, we haven't had many," said APD Sergeant Sandra Benningfield during a press conference Wednesday. "Recently we have had more. We want them to know we take their sexual assault cases as seriously as the rest, and investigate them fully."

Nelson has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to online records, he is not currently in Travis County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

