Suspect in Marble Falls road rage shooting arrested, officials say

BURNET COUNTY, TEXAS - The Austin Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at a family during a road rage incident near Marble Falls on Nov. 30, 2017.

Officials said the suspect, David L. Meyer, 45, of Rockford, Ill., was arrested Tuesday after recovering from his injuries sustained during the incident at an Austin-area rehabilitation facility. He was shot twice by an off-duty detective, police reported.

Meyer was transported to the Travis County Jail initially, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office said, and then taken to the Burnet County Jail on Wednesday. His bond is set at $100,000 for each of his five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect is accused of firing on a vehicle with a family of three inside about eight miles east of Marble Falls. Austin Police Department Detective Jason Jewett responded to the scene, exited his vehicle and shot the suspect twice, officials said.

According to initial reports, the family was able to escape into nearby brush during gunfire and none of them were injured.

Officials said the suspect rammed the family’s SUV and forced them off the road in the 12000 block of FM 1431.

