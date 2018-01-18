Suspect in Cedar Park crash that killed two boys appeared to be racing, police say

Hayden Hammer (Photo: CPPD)

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - Cedar Park police said a teen has been arrested in connection to a crash in Cedar Park that killed two young boys on Jan. 10.

On Thursday, police arrested Hayden Michael Hammer, 18, and charged him with two counts of racing on a highway causing death, a second-degree felony. Hammer is expected to be booked into the Williamson County Jail. Police said Hammer, who is not a permanent resident of Cedar Park but has been cooperating with police, was taken into custody without incident.

(Photo: Angela Hisle Melancon)

Officials said the collision occurred on Jan. 10 between a black 2008 Dodge Ram truck and a 2016 Nissan Rogue. The female driver of the Nissan has been identified as Zara Salman and she remains in a coma in critical condition. Police said the two children, 1-year-old Daniel and 8-year-old Elijah Chaudhary, were pronounced dead on scene.

RELATED:

Police reconstruct scene of Cedar Park crash that killed two children

Safety concerns linger after 2 kids die in crash at Cedar Park intersection

Based on evidence and information gathered from preliminary investigation including video and audio surveillance, investigators determined the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck was racing another truck in the westbound lanes of W. Whitestone Blvd. prior to crashing into the Nissan, which was turning onto Walton Way.

According to early investigation, police said there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Police are asking for help in identifying the driver of a second truck involved, a maroon or red Ford F-250. Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-260-4600.

© 2018 KVUE-TV