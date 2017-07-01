KVUE
Close

Suspect in Austin defense attorney's death transported to Travis Co Jail

KVUE 6:33 PM. CDT July 01, 2017

The man accused of killing an Austin defense attorney in April was transferred from a Louisiana jail to the Travis County Jail. 

Justin Nickolas Twyne, 24, was identified as the suspect in the stabbing death of Austin attorney James Short.

Related: New details in Austin defense attorney's death

Twyne was arrested on April 14 and has remained in the New Orleans Parrish Sheriff's Office Jail. 

Related: Suspect in Austin defense attorney's death arrested, identified

He is now in the Travis County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records. 

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories