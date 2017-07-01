Suspect in Austin defense attorney's death transported to Travis Co Jail

The man accused of killing an Austin defense attorney in April was transferred from a Louisiana jail to the Travis County Jail.
Justin Nickolas Twyne, 24, was identified as the suspect in the stabbing death of Austin attorney James Short.
Related: New details in Austin defense attorney's death
Twyne was arrested on April 14 and has remained in the New Orleans Parrish Sheriff's Office Jail.
Related: Suspect in Austin defense attorney's death arrested, identified
He is now in the Travis County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs