Suspect in Austin defense attorney's death transported to Travis Co Jail

The man accused of killing an Austin defense attorney in April was transferred from a Louisiana jail to the Travis County Jail.

Justin Nickolas Twyne, 24, was identified as the suspect in the stabbing death of Austin attorney James Short.

Twyne was arrested on April 14 and has remained in the New Orleans Parrish Sheriff's Office Jail.

He is now in the Travis County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

