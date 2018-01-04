Suspect charged with kidnapping in Round Rock girls' abduction

Terry Miles, 44. (Photo: El Paso Sheriff's Office in Colorado Springs)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Terry Allen Miles, 44, has been charged with kidnapping in connection to the abduction of two Round Rock girls who were found safe in Colorado Wednesday night.

According to the Department of Justice, a federal complaint was unsealed in Austin Thursday, charging Miles in the kidnapping of the two girls. An Amber Alert was issued for the girls on New Year's Eve after their mother was found dead in a Round Rock home on Dec. 30.

According to a statement from the DOJ, Round Rock police were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Leslie Court to check on Tonya Ellen Bates. The complaint said that Bates did not show up for work on Dec. 30, 2017 as expected.

Around 7:30 p.m. MST, Las Animas County Sheriff's Department officials said they received a tip that the suspect may have been spotted in the area. Officials said they found the suspect's gray Hyundai Accent and initiated a high-risk traffic stop when they said Terry Miles, 44, began driving erratically. After the stop, officials said he was taken into custody without incident.

Miles is scheduled for an initial appearance Thursday at 3 p.m. CST in the Federal District Court in Denver, Colorado.

