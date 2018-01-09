Suspect caught stabbing man on camera in Downtown Austin: Police

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - Police have charged a man after he allegedly stabbed another person in Downtown Austin, sending him to the hospital for emergency surgery.

On Jan. 4 at 6:49 p.m. an Austin Police Department employee was monitoring a HALO video camera. The HALO system is a group of video cameras strategically placed around the downtown entertainment district. The cameras observe and report crime in real time, according to police. As the employee was monitoring the video, the employee observed two men fighting each other in the middle of the street.

At around the same time, a shelter employee who observed the two men fighting in the street alerted police and continued to monitor the two men.

While officers were responding to the scene, a 911 call informed police that one of the men had been stabbed in the chest. Once police arrived, they confirmed that the victim needed medical assistance and called emergency medical services. When medics arrived they told police the wound to the man’s chest was life-threatening. The victim was taken to a hospital where medical staff said he "was minutes from dying." He was rushed into emergency surgery.

With the help of the shelter employee, police were able to locate the suspect and identify him as Frank Crosbie, 54, according to police. Once searched, officers found a bloody pocket knife on Crosbie, according to police.

According to the affidavit, an officer reviewed the HALO video. He said he observed the two men sitting at the corner of Neches Street and 7th Street before an altercation started. When they both stood up, the suspect "went after the victim," police said. Police said he then struck the victim in the chest.

Crosbie was charged with aggravated assault and is in the custody of the Travis County Correctional Complex with a bond set at $50,000.

