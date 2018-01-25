Suspect allegedly robs bank, then crashes vehicle, police say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - An Austin Telco Federal Credit Union in Round Rock was robbed Thursday around 5:22 p.m., authorities said.

When police arrived at the location, they found the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop them but were forced to terminate the pursuit after the suspect got onto Interstate Highway 35, heading north.

Later, a vehicle matching the suspect's vehicle's description was reported to have crashed in Bell County, DPS said.

Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating this case. At the moment, there is no information on possible injuries, or whether there was a weapon involved with the initial robbery.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

