Suspect allegedly hid under table to rob bar after hours, police say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - A man has been accused of robbing two bars in Nov. 2017, and a trophy store in 2016, as well as allegedly forging a check, police said.

The suspect, later identified as David Ryan Hamilton, 33, allegedly entered a bar in North Austin during business hours, and hid under a shuffleboard table while the employees closed the bar on the night of Nov. 27, 2017. Police said Hamilton waited several hours after the business had closed to come out and allegedly rummage through the office. According to the affidavit, Hamilton is accused of stealing "several thousand dollars in cash," as well as multiple business checks he later forged and allegedly attempted to cash in for $683.24 on Nov. 30.

On Nov. 26, around 4:30 a.m., just one day earlier than the North Austin bar burglary, Hamilton allegedly attempted to rob a bar in East Austin. Police said the suspect was able to crawl into the ceiling and evade apprehension, but surveillance video was able to capture the suspect. According to court documents, the APD officer working the case was able to identify Hamilton from a forgery and burglary case in 2016, where Hamilton allegedly broke into a trophy store in North Austin on Oct. 24, 2016, taking $200 in cash as well as business checks.

Hamilton has been charged with one count of forgery, and three counts of burglary of a building. His total bond is $29,000. According to online records, he is not currently in Travis County Jail.

© 2018 KVUE-TV