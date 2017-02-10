Survey: Austin among top 20 areas with undocumented immigrants

US Customs and Border Protection form to fill out (Photo: danielfela, danielfela)

AUSTIN - A new survey from the Pew Research Center found the Austin-Round Rock area is in the top 20 metro areas in the United States for undocumented immigrants.

According to the survey, the Austin-Round Rock area has approximately 100,000 undocumented immigrants as of 2014. That ranked Austin 20th in the nation among metro areas with the most undocumented immigrants, referred to as unauthorized immigrants in the Pew study.

The two states with the largest population of undocumented immigrants were California and Texas. However, the metro area with the largest undocumented immigrant population was New York/Newark/Jersey City with more than 1.1 million in the region.

Houston and Dallas both made the top four in undocumented immigrants, according to Pew, with more than a million combined undocumented immigrants in the region.

All total, the top 20 metro had 6.8 million undocumented immigrants, approximately 61 percent of the estimated total nationwide. For comparison, only 36 percent of the U.S. population lived in the metro areas that had the most undocumented immigrants.

According to the Pew survey, undocumented immigrants made up approximately 3.5% of the total U.S. population in 2014.

