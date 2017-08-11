Surveillance video sparks question: What would you do for a Whataburger?

A Reddit post depicting a daring maneuver from a pickup truck outside a Whataburger has the Internet buzzing. (Photo: Reddit Screenshot)

Forget the Klondike bar. In Texas it seems we ask, “What would you do for a Whataburger?”

In an Austin Reddit video post entitled “When a Texan spots a Whataburger…,” a white pickup truck can be seen driving off a tall retaining wall outside of a Whataburger, nosediving onto the parking lot and driving on with what appears to be little damage to the vehicle. The same can’t be said about the retaining wall, though.

Redditors were quick to offer comments about the video, suggesting where the incident may have occurred, what the driver was doing, and if they were in fact trying to get a Whataburger.

Many agreed the location to be near the intersection of U.S. Route 281 and Evans Road in San Antonio. However, when contacted by KVUE, that location was not immediately able to confirm the incident.

So, what do you think? Is driving off a retaining wall really worth the risk for a Whataburger? Maybe not. But for a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit? Nope, still probably not.

