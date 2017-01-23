Supreme Court rejects Texas voter ID appeal — for now

A sign describing Texas' new voter ID law is displayed at Fiesta Mart in Austin on Election Day. (Photo: Tamir Kalifa, Texas Tribune)

TEXAS TRIBUNE -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear arguments in Texas’ voter identification battle, following lower court rulings that say a 2011 state law discriminates against minority groups.

But a statement from Chief Justice John Roberts said Texas could try another appeal later — after a lower court resolves a lingering question in the case: whether the state intentionally discriminated when it passed its voter identification requirements.

“Petitioners may raise either or both issues again after entry of final judgment,” Roberts wrote Monday.

In July, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Texas' 2011 voter ID law discriminated against minority groups, who were less likely to possess one of seven accepted types of identification. That was a violation of the federal Voting Rights Act, the majority ruled. In September, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Read the full article on the Texas Tribune's website here.

