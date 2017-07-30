Sunday marks one year since deadly Lockhart hot air balloon crash

One year ago Sunday, a hot air balloon crashed into wires in a field, killing all 16 on board. (Photo: Jason Puckett, KVUE)

CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS - Sunday marks one year since a hot air balloon struck power lines, crashed and caught fire just outside Lockhart, killing 16 people.

The crash sparked a year-long investigation that is still underway today.

On July 30, 2016, neighbors near the 700 block of Jolly Road reported hearing what sounded like an explosion at 7:40 a.m. Every passenger -- including pilot Alfred "Skip" Nichols -- died. It was the deadliest hot air balloon crash in United States history.

Among the passengers were a mother and grandmother celebrating a birthday, a couple marking an anniversary together and newlyweds.

KVUE spoke to the bride's daughter after the crash.

"They were really excited -- they were very excited to be able to watch the sunrise," said Ciera Taylor, daughter of victim Sandra Chalk. "And they had never been on a hot air balloon, so she was just really excited."

Taylor got a text from her mom just before takeoff that morning. It was the last time she ever heard from her.

Medical experts testified at a December hearing in Washington, D.C. that pilot Nichols was taking medications that should have kept him from flying, and that he took the 15 passengers up in the balloon despite knowing that the weather conditions were dangerous. The final hearing on the crash is set for October.

