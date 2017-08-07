Summer relief: Rainfall hits Central Texas

AUSTIN - Central Texas awoke Monday with plenty of rainfall.
In fact, the downpours have already broken records. The record amount of rainfall recorded at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was set in 1995 with 1.06 inches. Today, 2.56 inches of rain was recorded.
Here are a few snapshots on how we're all reacting to this much-needed rain:
