Greenbelt safety a must this summer, park officials say

AUSTIN - The Barton Creek Greenbelt is one of the most popular summer destinations in Central Texas. The 809 acres of land is beautiful to look at, but there can be a dark side too.

There were four deaths on the greenbelt in 2016, and numerous people have been injured so far this year.

Park Ranger Leann Ishcomer said people should have a plan before they head out to the greenbelt and bring a partner to help walk the trails. Necessities like food, water and a first aid kit are also a must.

"We want people to be safe and enjoy the outdoors but you have to be responsible," Ishcomer said.

Park Rangers patrol the city's 20,000 acres of park land seven days a week. For more information, visit Austin Parks and Recreation.

