Study: New Ebola vaccine 100% effective

Ebola (Photo: KVUE)

GUINEA - A team of researchers said in a new report that an Ebola vaccine proved 100 percent effective in stopping the spread of the disease, according to a paper published in the British medical journal “Lancet.”

The rush to create a vaccine was due in large part to an outbreak of the deadly disease in 2014 that even saw a few cases reported in the United States, including here in Texas.

In the paper, researchers gave residents in Guinea exposed to someone with the virus either an immediate vaccination or a delayed vaccination of rVSV-ZEBOV.

However, the vaccine’s immediate success prompted the researchers to discontinue to the delayed vaccination routine and begin giving the vaccine to anyone exposed to someone with Ebola.

According to the researchers, a total of 5,837 people were given the vaccine in Guinea. In the group that was initially delayed, a total of 23 cases of Ebola were reported. In the group that received immediate vaccination, zero cases of Ebola were reported.

“The effective vaccine efficacy here was 100 percent,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

The researchers said the most common side effects from the vaccine were headache, fatigue, and muscle pain. They also reported that the vaccine produced, “no serious safety signals” in children or adults.

Merck is expected to manufacture the vaccine once human trials are completed and the drug is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.