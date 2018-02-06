Student made threat via social media against Marble Falls Middle School

A shopper ltries out the new Apple iPhone 6 at the Apple Store on the first day of sales of the new phone in Germany on September 19, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

Marble Falls Middle School administration said it was aware of a non-specific threat made via social media against the school around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.

School officials said in an email they immediately notified local law enforcement to assess and address the threat.

After the district and law enforcement investigated the threat claim, they ultimately determined the threat no longer exists.

Marble Falls ISD Superintendent Chris Allen released this statement:

We consider student safety paramount and at no time will consider threats to be a joke. There are serious consequences associated with threatening a school and/or student, and this would be a good time to remind our students of such. Great schools exist in great communities, and we thank you for all of your support.

Bruce Peckover, the Director of Communications for Marble Falls ISD, said Marble Falls PD and Burnet County Sheriff’s were at the school Monday morning as a precaution, but nothing happened.

© 2018 KVUE-TV