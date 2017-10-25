Austin's #SilenceChallenge helps you relate to stroke victims by holding your tongue

AUSTIN - Austin Speech Labs started a hashtag to educate the community on strokes and what victims deal with on a day-to-day basis.



“Every single day for them, every single second for them, they have to live it: and they have to fight it,” said Shilpa Shamapant, the President and Co-Founder of Austin Speech Labs.



The #silencechallenge tasks people with being quiet for one hour when they are in a social setting, forcing them to try to interact with other people.



Those who work at the lab call it an “eye-opening experience” that none have been able to complete.

Shamapant said the challenge helped her better understand how to assist her patients.



“Every second I watch myself on how communication impacts me,” Shamapant explained. “And I realize, oh my gosh, I get up in the morning, I look at the clock, and I look at the time, and my communication internally starts at that time.”

People have to donate $25 if they can’t beat the clock. The money will go toward advancing stroke research.

“Because communication is everything, language defines us, and I think we do need to do something as a community to fight stroke, to get people to talk again,” said Shamapant.



They asked people to post on social media with the hashtag and challenge at least three other people.

The goal is to raise at least $20,000.

