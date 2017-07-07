Lost dog reunites with family after hopping on bus

After hopping on a Capital Metro bus, the Austin Animal Center has helped a lost dog find his family. (Photo: Austin Animal Center, Twitter)

AUSTIN - After hopping on a Capital Metro bus, a lost dog has found his way back home.

The Austin Animal Center tweeted a photo of the wayward tail-wagger Friday, saying that Capital Metro called the shelter to pick him up after he hopped onboard.

This dog jumped on the bus. @CapMetroATX called us to pick him up. He didn't have a pass. Thankfully he has a microchip! He is now home! pic.twitter.com/PoYptikqxm — Austin Animal Center (@austinanimals) July 7, 2017

Mark Sloat, program manager for animal services at the shelter, said the bus was stopped at Springdale Road and Oak Springs Drive when a man exited the bus and Grisly, a 1-year-old North Cairn Terrier, hopped aboard.

Sloat said the bus remained at its stop until Animal Protection Officer John Moorman was able to come pick him up.

Though Austin Animal Center said Grisly didn't have fare or a bus pass, luckily enough he did have a microchip. That's what ultimately led the shelter to his parents, who reunited with the pup.

"Microchip your pet," added Sloat. "When we can, Animal Protection will return the dog directly in the field rather than bringing the dog here if at all possible."

The Austin Animal Center provides free microchipping and identification tags for Travis County residents.

© 2017 KVUE-TV