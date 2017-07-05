Strawberries and spice? Would you try Whataburger's new breakfast biscuits?

For a limited time only, the Texas fast food giant is now offering Spicy Strawberry Chicken and Sausage Biscuits from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. (Photo: Whataburger)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Move over Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Whataburger’s got a new breakfast sandwich in town and it’s packing some sweet heat.

For a limited time only, the Texas fast food giant is now offering Spicy Strawberry Chicken and Sausage Biscuits from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

The sandwiches will include your choice of sausage or chicken and a one-of-a-kind Spicy Strawberry Jam that combines pureed strawberries with a light hint of jalapeno for a unique flavor. The combination will be served on a warm buttermilk biscuit, but Whataburger said fans can also substitute it for a Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit for extra heat.

“With the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit being a fan favorite and the overwhelming positive reception in taste tests on the new jam, these new Spicy Strawberry Biscuits will be a big hit with customers,” said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler in a press release. “We’re pleased to offer a sweet and savory combination to satisfy breakfast and late-night cravings.”

The new Spicy Strawberry Chicken and Sausage Biscuits will be available as a meal or a la carte for a limited time only, so go grab yours while you still have the chance. Prices will vary by market.

© 2017 KVUE-TV