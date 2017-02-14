Mom shields kids as tornado flips home in Van Vleck; 6 hurt

Six people were hurt in Van Vleck when an EF-1 tornado touched down, according to the National Weather Service. (Josh Marshall photo) (Photo: KHOU)

VAN VLECK, Texas -- Tornados and powerful winds pushed through the Greater Houston Area early Tuesday, damaging homes, businesses and vehicles. At least eight people suffered storm-related injuries, according to the National Weather Service.

The tiny town of Van Vleck, in Matagorda County, was among the hardest hit areas. Six people were hurt when an EF-1 tornado touched down, according to the National Weather Service.

One woman was shielding her children as their mobile hospital with a cracked wrist and other injuries, but he's happy to be home flipped upside down. She was taken to the hospital by helicopter with a possible spine injury.

Harry Hobbes and his girlfriend, Sally Farley, were watching TV when the sirens blasted. The next thing they knew, a tornado had ripped their roof right off.

Photos: Likely tornado damage in Van Vleck

"I seen a crack of daylight in the ceiling and the roof went," Hobbes said. "Boards were falling. I went to block them and got popped upside the head."

Hobbes went to the hospital with a head injury and cracked wrist, but is happy to be alive.

"Blessed, very blessed," Hobbes said.

Blessed even though he and Farley lost everything.

Neighbors are in the same boat thanks to the tornado with winds from 86 to 110 mph.

Viewer photos from across Van Vleck showed tree limbs and fence posts blown through a heavily damaged vehicle.

Mother shielded 2 kids <5y/o while home flipped. Mother life flight 2 Hou (precaution 4 spinal injury) #KHOU11 Van Vleck, TX. pic.twitter.com/CDAE5kOQU6 — Josh Marshall (@JoshKHOU) February 14, 2017

