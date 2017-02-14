Storms delay classes for San Marcos CISD

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - As a line of storms makes its way through Central Texas, San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District reports a two-hour delay for classes Tuesday morning.
2 hour delayed opening Tues Feb 14 for SM CISD due to weather.— San Marcos CISD (@SanMarcosCISD) February 14, 2017
Go here for the full forecast. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Fayette County until 1 p.m.
