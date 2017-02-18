Storm moves in to close out weekend

Current Storm Moving East

AUSTIN - A storm that pounded California with major flooding, mudslides, and heavy snow is moving here to round out the weekend.

Let's start with the good news- the Austin Marathon & Half Marathon should be storm-free. However, the weather will be far from ideal.

Morning Showers 7am Sunday

A south wind will deliver in high humidity levels, patchy fog, mist, and drizzle. Usually, the ideal conditions for longer races is dry, cooler weather.

The main energy with the storm out west will not arrive until late Sunday night to Monday morning. Therefore, a majority of the action will occur past midnight Sunday.

Potential Storms 2am Monday

Above is the computer model projection of where the storms could be by 2 a.m. Monday morning. Most will be along and west of I-35. Since this will be an overnight event, storms will be loud with heavy rain, gusty winds and plenty of lightning.

As of right now, we are not concerned about severe weather. The threat for hail and even tornadoes is very low. Regardless, the KVUE Storm Team will be on top of this at all times to keep you informed.

Potential Storms 5am monday

The line pushes east by 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and will yield to clearing late Monday morning, so if you have the day off for President's Day, the weather will cooperate.

While we will miss the worst of this next system, flooding remains a higher threat along the coastline, especially around Houston. Make sure to keep tabs here with KVUE for the latest.

