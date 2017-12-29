Stop the pop: Here's what you need to know about fireworks in Central Texas

Fireworks from 404 Rio Grand (Photo: @samuel_pawstin, Instagram) (Photo: Photo: @samuel_pawstin, Instagram)

AUSTIN - The time is near -- families and friends are coming together to ring in the new year. But as everyone makes their plans to celebrate 2018, the Austin Fire Department has some reminders for residents about fireworks.

The City of Austin forbids the storage, use, or handling of fireworks within the city and within 5,000 feet outside the city limits. To legally have a firework display, a permit has to be submitted at least 21 days before the scheduled event to afdspecialevents@austintexas.gov.

Along with the permit, a site plan of the display grounds has to be submitted and approved by AFD Emergency Prevention, along with a certificate of insurance, a list of the fireworks to be used, and a copy of a pyrotechnic operator license. For more details about this, click here.

If it's too late for a permit, don't be disheartened. There's still a way to ring in the year with firecrackers. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the following items are not classified as common fireworks and are therefore allowed to be used within the City of Austin:

1. Snake, GlowWorms

2. Smoke Device

3. Wire Sparkler

4. Trick Noisemaker

5. Party Popper

6. Booby Trap

7. Snapper

8. Trick Match

9. Cigarette Load

10. Auto Burglar Alarm

Click here for more information on the items listed above.

