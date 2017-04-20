Stolen vehicle leads to police chase in WilCo

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Three people have been arrested after alleged robberies led to a police chase in Williamson County Thursday.

At around 2:45 p.m. witnesses in Jarrell called police to identify a vehicle they said was involved in recent burglaries in Williamson and Bell counties. A constable attempted to pull the vehicle over on County Road 313 near Jarrell at around 3 p.m. The vehicle -- which was carrying a male and two females -- slowed as if to stop, but then took off.

The constable then notified the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office, the Jarrell Police Department and the Department of Public Safety helicopter were all involved in the pursuit.

The vehicle then wrecked out at Lake Granger. At that point, all three suspects ran from the vehicle and were chased by police.

The suspects then allegedly stole a pickup and led police on another chase through Rockdale where police officers there deployed road spikes to stop the truck.

The truck continued to drive on flat tires until it finally stopped in the 1100 block of State Highway 71. The suspects were then taken into custody.

