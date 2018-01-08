Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers coming to Austin

Steedly Dan and the Doobie Brothers

AUSTIN - Austin get ready for a blast from the past!

Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers have announced their co-headlining The Sumer of Living Dangerously Tour.

The tour follows the death of Steely Dan co-founder and guitarist Walter Becker in September 2017. He was 67.

With more than 100 million albums sold combined, both groups are Grammy Award winners and have music legacies dating back to the early 1970s.

The North American Summer tour begins in Charlotte, N.C., on May 10. The bands will visit more than 30 cities across the U.S and Canada and will stop in Austin May 27 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.

The tour will also stop in Houston at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on May 24 and in Dallas at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on May 25.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m., however, Citi® members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

For more information please visit ticketmaster.com or Ausitn360amphitheater.com.

