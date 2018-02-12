KVUE
State Trooper vehicle, school bus collide in East Austin

Police are working a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus and a DPS patrol car. It happened just before 5 p.m. at Springdale Road and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Drew Knight, KVUE 6:32 PM. CST February 12, 2018

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department reported a three-car collision at Springdale Road and East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in East Austin on Monday before 5 p.m. involving a State Trooper vehicle and a school bus.

Austin-Travis County EMS said 42 people were involved in the accident and one adult male in his 40s was transported to Dell Seton with serious injuries, as well as one child who was transported to Dell Children's with non life-threatening injuries. The man was not on the school bus, ATCEMS reported, adding that six pediatric patients were evaluated on scene.

Officials said 39 kids were on the bus and two other adults refused treatment.

 

 

According to ATX Transportation, all westbound lanes were shut down and only one northbound lane remained open. 

A video obtained from a viewer shows the front end of a State Trooper appears to have collided with the front end of a KIPP Austin Public Schools bus.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

