State to pursue death penalty against former Austin officer VonTrey Clark

Booking photo of VonTrey Clark from the Bastrop County Jail. (Photo: Bastrop County Sheriff's Office)

AUSTIN - State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a former Austin police officer accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, Samantha Dean, in 2015, according to KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski.

In response to the state's decision to seek the maximum penalty, VonTrey Clark's defense attorneys filed a motion to push back Clark's trial date by "at least 11 months due to the extensive amount of discovery in the case."

Bastrop County District Judge Carson Campbell granted the motion for Clark's trial to begin Feb. 5, 2019, instead of March 19, 2017.

Clark is charged with capital murder. Dean was seven months pregnant at the time of her death, and prosecutors claim she was killed because she wouldn't terminate her pregnancy.

Clark fled to Indonesia after her death but was later captured by federal officials, who returned him to Bastrop County.

No trial date has been set for Kevin Watson, the hit-man Clark allegedly hired to kill Dean.

