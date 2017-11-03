State to offer classic license plate design

(Photo: Screenshot)

TEXAS - The classic Texas license plate design of yesteryear is returning to the Lone Star State.

The design featuring a cowboy and a space shuttle was launched in 2000 and replaced in 2009 by a different design.

The website myplates.com is offering a pre-order of the classic design. The website must reach 200 pre-orders to move forward with production of the plate.

The website is offering a customized version for $175 for one year and $445 for five years.

Production is set to start in early 2018 if the website meets the minimum 200 pre-orders.

© 2017 KENS-TV