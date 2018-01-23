State Senate candidate Steven Kling announces fundraising numbers

(Photo: KlingForTexas.org)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS - Texas State Senate candidate Steven Kling has raised $74,186 for his campaign against Sen. Donna Campbell, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the Kling campaign said the candidate has raised twice as much funding as any Democratic challenger that Sen. Campbell has ever faced.

“This is proof of the power of grassroots,” said Kling. “We haven’t taken a dime from for-profit interests. Our contributions have come from nearly a thousand grassroots supporters who are tired of divide and conquer politics. It is past time we return Texas government to the working families of this state.”



