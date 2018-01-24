State governors team up to push for disaster relief aid

0315state_capitol011 (Photo: KVUE)

TEXAS - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, California Gov. Jerry Brown, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a joint letter to the U.S. Senate Wednesday to pass the supplemental disaster funding and for Congress to send the bill to President Donald Trump to expedite aid for victims.

The letter expresses the urgency of the supplemental funding package and the governors expressed that although disaster recovery is no longer front-page news, that doesn't mean communities are no longer suffering.

“Over the past several months, we have received numerous assurances that adequate disaster funding was imminent,” the letter states. “Its continued delay only exacerbates ongoing uncertainty in devastated areas. Simply put, the communities devastated by these storms cannot be completely put back together until the federal government makes good on its promise to our citizens. If ever there was a time and role for the federal government to urgently help its citizens rebuild communities damaged by epochal disasters, now is the time to step up and fill that role."

Read the full letter here.

