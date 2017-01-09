State budget to be announced before start of 85th legislature

Texas State Capitol. (Photo: Shawna Reding, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Before the 85th Texas Legislature takes on issues such as guns, school funding and property taxes starting Tuesday, legislators will first have to find out how much they can spend.

That will be revealed Monday in Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar's "Biennial Review Estimate."

Economists are predicting the state is going to close its current two-year budget with a surplus of around $2 billion, which may sound like a lot. But in comparison, the state had an $8 billion surplus at the start of the 2015 legislative session.

The number was originally predicted to be about $4.5 billion, but sinking oil prices have slashed the surplus by driving down production tax collections by 50 percent in fiscal year 2016. Advanced planning well ahead of each budget year is key to keeping the state from sinking into a deficit when things like this happen.

Ray Perryman, an economist, spoke with KVUE last April when the review planning began.

"I don't think they'll come back to just be sustained at the levels they were at a couple of years ago, but nonetheless I think they'll come back to a very healthy level that will make for a very healthy oil and gas industry," Perryman said. "But that's likely to start later in the year and gain momentum in 2017, which would be a little bit too late probably to help a lot with the upcoming budget."

The oil and gas industry still hasn't seen significant rebounding.

House and senate committees have already been preparing for tapered budgets. Certain projects that aren't priorities could get pushed aside.

But Hegar does think there's enough money to cover the current budget.

According to the Texas Tribune, Center for Public Policy Priorities is predicting the state will need about 3 percent more in general revenue in order to cover unforeseen expenses not originally covered in the budget.