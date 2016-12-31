'Star Wars' actress' death renews attention on heart health

SAN ANTONIO -- The death of an iconic Star Wars actress has brought renewed attention to cardiovascular health.

Tuesday morning, Carrie Fisher died after she had a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away a day later after suffering a possible stroke.

According to the American Heart Association, one person dies every minute from a stroke, heart attack or cardiac arrest. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women.

During the holiday season, the number of heart-related deaths spike. Doctors at Christus Santa Rosa Health System said the common symptom of heart disease is chest pain or a pressure and squeezing in the chest. But for women and the elderly, symptoms of heart disease can be undetectable.

"You can have symptoms of pain not necessarily in the chest. You can have symptoms of pain that radiate to the shoulders, or to the arms, to the jaw or to the back," said Joe Pendon, emergency medicine physician.

A study published in 2004 found that heart-related deaths increased in December and January. Christmas Day had the most number of heart-related deaths than any other day in the year. New Year's Day ranked second.

Doctors said the holiday stress, higher consumption of alcohol and sugary treats are triggers for heart-related problems. Pendon said people with diabetes are more at risk.

"Your nerves have been affected. They don't work in the classic way other people feel those symptoms," Pendon said.

Doctors recommend eating healthier, low-fat foods and to dress warmly. The changes in temperature can have an effect on your heart. Also, they say don't wait till after the holidays to get medical help.

"When you're with your family or your friends and you're experiencing these symptoms, I think it's easy to be in denial about that and ignore your symptoms. It can be something very serious," said Pendon. "No matter what time of the year it is, whether it's convenient or not, be sure to get medical attention."

