STAR Flight requested after pin-in collision on Bee Caves Road

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County Emergency Services responded after a two-vehicle collision and rollover near the 9900 block of FM 2244 around 5 p.m. Thursday.

ATCEMS said medics were on-scene and confirmed one unconscious patient and declared a trauma alert. The victim, a female estimated in her 60s, was later pronounced dead on scene.

A second patient, a male in his 20s, sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to South Austin Hospital, they said.

Responders added that STAR Flight services were requested.

ATCEMS said to expect heavy delays and road closures in the area and asked drivers to slow down and watch for first responders and inbound aircraft.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV