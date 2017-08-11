Man injured in stabbing at East Austin park

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

A man was transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in an East Austin park Friday night, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

The stabbing was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the Parque Zargoza Neighborhood Park, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

ATCEMS said the man, estimated to be in his 30s, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear if the suspect in the stabbing is in custody.

© 2017 KVUE-TV