Stabbing sends 2 men to hospital

AUSTIN - Two men have serious injuries after a stabbing in South Austin Friday.

Authorities said the two men were taken to a hospital after an incident at 4400 Pack Saddle Pass near U.S. 290 and South Lamar Boulevard. Austin police responded at 12:34 p.m.

Police said no one is in custody and there is no description of a suspect at this time. Police do not have more information about the victims currently.

This developing story will update as more information becomes available.

