EMS: Man injured in stabbing near Downtown Austin

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a stabbing in Downtown Austin Friday night.

ATCEMS said medics responded near East 14th and Olander streets around 9:13 p.m. and transported a male in his 20s to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Police said the injuries were not life threatening and no description of the suspect was immediately available.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV