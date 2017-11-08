St. Edward's student falls to her death while studying abroad in Asia

St. Edward's student, Kassie Braun.

BAGAN, MYANMAR - A St. Edward's University junior student fell to her death while trying to view the sunset at a temple in Myanmar on Tuesday afternoon, according to St. Edward's University.

The student, identified as Kassandra Braun, fell from a Bagan temple after scaling it to watch the sunset Nov. 7.

Braun died on the way to the hospital in Mandalay, a statement reported.

Her parents said in a statement, "(Kassandra) was so full of life and love, gave so much to so many." They wanted everyone to know that their daughter was "having the time of her life on Semester at Sea and was living her dream."

While enrolled at Semester at Sea, Braun took classes on a ship that travels around the world.

St. Edward's University released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to share with the St. Edward’s community that Kassandra Arielle Braun, passed away during a tragic accident while studying abroad with Semester at Sea. Kassie was originally from Mccordsville, Indiana, and majoring in communication at St. Edward's. Kassandra attended Cathedral High School in Indianapolis before joining the St. Edward’s community and was a Moreau Scholar. She was very involved at St. Edward’s, participating in the Hilltop Leaders program, the Hilltop Hospitality Team, the Business Living Learning Community, and had already traveled to Italy and South Africa with the university.



Kassie and her family will be remembered in prayer at a memorial Mass in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel on Wednesday, November 8 at 5:15 pm. Members of the St. Edward's community are welcome to attend and to join together to pray and support one another.

