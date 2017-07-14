Close St. David's Emergency Center in Bastrop temporarily closed KVUE 5:39 PM. CDT July 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The St. David's Emergency Center in Bastrop is temporarily closed due to a water outage. Residents in the area are encouraged to call 911 in case of an emergency. © 2017 KVUE-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Crews clean up 50,000 gallon oil spill Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family Car falls off parking garage, woman injured Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell Creative work space for parents Truck overturns, spilling slime eels on highway Video shows Bakari Henderson attack in Greece MenMissingPA An Army veteran's dying wish is to hear from you Arlington teens' arrest sparks controversy More Stories Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formally launches 2018… Jul 14, 2017, 4:04 p.m. Radon: The invisible toxin connected to an Austin… Jul 13, 2017, 10:13 p.m. Army veteran's dying wish is to hear from you Jul 14, 2017, 5:50 a.m.
