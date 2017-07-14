KVUE
St. David's Emergency Center in Bastrop temporarily closed

KVUE 5:39 PM. CDT July 14, 2017

The St. David's Emergency Center in Bastrop is temporarily closed due to a water outage. 

Residents in the area are encouraged to call 911 in case of an emergency.

 

