Sprinkles opens at the Domain with 24-hour cupcake ATM

Scattered showers didn't keep a line from forming at the Sprinkles grand opening at the Domain Saturday.

The bakery, which offers more than 50 flavors of cupcakes, was founded by Candace Nelson, a judge on Food Network's Cupcake Wars.

"We bake fresh daily, all day long so the cupcake that you're getting came out of the oven maybe 30 minutes ago, an hour ago, so you can really taste that freshness," said Sprinkles representative Nicole Schwartz. "We also bake with the best ingredients we can get our hands on- fresh produce, sweet cream."

For those who don't want to wait in line, a 24-hour cupcake ATM is in front of the store.

The shop is located at 3120 Palm Way in the Domain.

Each cupcake costs about $5. Their most popular cupcake flavor is red velvet.

