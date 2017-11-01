Spectrum: We are aware of Internet connectivity issues in Texas

(Photo: Screenshot)

AUSTIN - After reports began circulating online of outages across Dallas, Houston and Austin, Spectrum confirmed it was aware of Internet connectivity issues Wednesday night.

A verified Spectrum Twitter account tweeted that the company was aware of issues with connecting to the Internet and said it was working to resolve it.



Texas customers, we are aware of issues with connecting to the internet. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve it. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) November 2, 2017



A Spectrum outage map showed major outages in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, as well as across the nation across Washington state, Colorado, New York, and Los Angeles, Calif.

Austin Reddit users reported outages as early as about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

