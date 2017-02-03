Special Olympics starts this weekend

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Affording Austin
-
Little Boy Finds Snake in Toilet
-
Travis County Jail releases dozens
-
'Sanctuary cities' battle head to Capitol
-
Attempted student abduction investigation
-
Taking technology to the playground
-
Plano Fire Warrant
-
Katy teen caught up in immigration ban chaos
-
Police investigating attempted abductions
-
Judge wears political symbol in court
More Stories
-
After emotional testimony, controversial immigration…Feb. 2, 2017, 7:57 a.m.
-
Betsy DeVos clears Senate hurdle to become education…Feb. 3, 2017, 6:45 a.m.
-
Reports: Soldier shoots terrorist near Louvre in ParisFeb. 3, 2017, 6:29 a.m.