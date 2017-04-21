Special needs prom is a 'Night to Remember'

Close to 100 guests danced the night away in Burnet Friday night at the special needs prom.

The theme was "A Night to Remember," and it certainly was for everyone involved in the event at the Hill Country Fellowship church.

Guests of all ages were driven in by stretch limo and arrived to a red carpet complete with paparazzi.

Once inside, they were treated to dinner, face painting, a photo booth and even some karaoke.

Hunter Simmons, the church's student pastor came up with the idea.

"This community is such a blessing," he said. "If you want to know what unconditional love is they have it, if you want to know what pure joy is they have it, and we just wanted to celebrate them."

"It's exciting and amazing and I just want to have fun...it makes me happy and its good to meet new friends!" guest Michelle Meyer added.

Guests came from local high schools and several area group homes.

The idea for the prom came from the "Night to Shine" event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Hill Country Fellowship didn't get in under the deadline this year, but hope to to so next year to help make the event bigger and better right here in Central Texas.

